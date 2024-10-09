Yuste on Bestiario's current situation: "We are right where we wanted to be"

HQ

We've been following Bestiario's trail since his first beat on the public scene at the last edition of the BIG Conference in Bilbao. Back then, the founder of Wiggin Industries and technically responsible for the project, Robert Aguilar, already knew what elements he wanted to extract from the JRPG genre (especially from Atlus' Persona series) to combine with the Iberian mythology in what Bestiario would become.

Nearly a year has passed since that interview, and now we have had the opportunity during the recent IndieDevDay 2024 to chat with El Yuste, well-known streamer and creator and promoter of Bestiario, to update us on the current status of the project.

At the indie fair held in L'Hospitalet de Llobregat a few days ago, the co-creator of Bestiario (which, let's remember, has art direction and designs by Isaac Sánchez, who many will also remember as Loulogio on Youtube) celebrated the good pace at which the game is progressing, of which they hope to have a demo ready very soon.

"For us, the game is almost exactly how we thought it was going to be last February. At this point, we're not going to change anything. We're a little bit, maybe, on the social simulation part, where we want to do some experiments."

The main focus remains on finding that sweet spot where Atlus' JRPG style combines with the different myths of Iberian geography and serves as a window into the world of lore and legends.

"I love how video games bring culture to everyone, almost without you realising it. You know, there are a lot of people who don't read many books, who don't know about mythology.... But when you give them a product that has a lot of culture in it, they love that."

"And I think I want to give that to our mythology. I want to try to let people know what Spanish mythology is like and I think we're going to do a great job with that."

But Bestiario isn't going to just iterate on Atlus' established formula, and wants to give the title an extra fluidity that they've detected in the younger audience. "We're experimenting," says Yuste, "I'm not saying we're going to improve on Persona 5 because that's like 'What are you telling me,' but something different."

While Yuste and Wiggin Industries are still looking towards a 2026 release window, they don't want to add additional stress about it, but are confident that we'll be able to play Bestiario in a couple of years.