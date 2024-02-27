Yuri Lowenthal doesn't think Peter Parker is gone for good in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

HQ

Spoiler Warning for the end of Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

At the end of Insomniac's web-slinging sequel, it seems that Peter Parker might be handing in his web shooters and spandex for good, as Miles Morales appears to take over as New York City's one and only Spider-Man.

Speaking with Variety, Peter Parker's voice actor Yuri Lowenthal doesn't seem to think that this is a permanent retirement. "There have been some comments recently that were picked up to infer that that Peter's out and Miles is in," he said. "While I think that Peter would love to believe that he can just turn it off and not be Spider-Man anymore and live a completely normal life, I don't think that's what's going to happen now."

"I don't know — I haven't read a script yet. They're probably still working on it. But I don't think that's the last we're gonna see Peter. I think it's a cool place to leave it. It's a cool change for him. I think 100% he trusts Miles. Miles has really stepped up and he's like, 'Oh, maybe I can get a little break.'"

Some fans were annoyed by the direction the second game's ending took. Some were acting in bad faith, while others wondered what would happen to Peter Parker if Insomniac wanted to round out this trilogy properly. It doesn't seem like the original Spider-Man will be away for long, though.