Yuri Lowenthal 'confident' Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will hit its release date

Yuri Lowenthal, the voice actor for Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man and its sequel, believes that Insomniac Games will reach its proposed release date of late 2023, and has said that the game is "astonishing."

The statement comes from CBM, where Lowenthal also said that he's still doing a little bit of work on Marvel's Spider-Man 2. "I've still got a little bit to do. It's a massive game so I'm still doing a little bit of work."

"I know they're confident about their release date and Insomniac has always been good about that. Obviously, I can't really talk about the game much, but I will tell you that it's astonishing," Lowenthal went on to say. "I'm so excited for you to play it. They know they've got big shoes to fill from the last two games and they've done it. I just can't wait for people to play it."

There have been a few concerns about Insomniac being unable to reach its planned release date for late 2023, but there were similar fears last year about God of War: Ragnarok. It seems with any big release, there are always going to be these worries that it won't ever make it to our hands. Or, if it does, that it'll be a bit of a mess.