HQ

It's been rumoured for some time from really good sources, but during tonight's Summer Game Fest, developer Tribute Games confirmed that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge will be released next week. The date to watch out for is June 16, and they also took the opportunity to show off a new character in the form of Casey Jones, as well as the ability to play with five other players on the same screen. Check out the latest trailer below.