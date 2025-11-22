Yuki Tsunoda reveals his favourite anime to binge-watch during the long flights to Formula 1 races

HQ

Yuki Tsunoda, the Japanese Formula 1 driver from Red Bull Racing, current Max Verstappen teammate since he was promoted to replace Liam Lawson in March 2025, has contributed to the growing popularity of the sport in Japan, but has gained the hearts of F1 fans everywhere with his personality. And during the press conferences before the Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend, he has surely become even more likeable to many anime fans.

Tsunoda was asked about his love for anime, and he was visibly happy to be asked that: "Thank you! Finally, the nice fresh question. I like One Piece and One-Punch Man, recently watching Black Clover and Demon Slayer."

One would think that, as a Formula 1 driver, Yuki Tsunoda doesn't have a lot of free time. But, while that it's true, being a F1 driver also means a lot of flight hours around the world, and that's when Tsunoda can enjoy binging his favourite anime.

In fact, as Motorsport points out, his former teammate in Racing Bulls, Isack Hadjar, also loves anime and frequently buys manga from Japan, with Hunter x Hunter being one of his favourites, as he revealed to Sky Sports.

Yuki Tsunoda's future in Formula 1 after 2025 is unknown

Sadly, Tsunoda hasn't enjoyed his best season, currently 17th out of 21 in the Formula 1 standings with 28 points. There are three races left this season and his contract with Red Bull ends at the end of the year, it is unknown if his contract will be renewed and will continue on 2026's grid.