Yuki Tsunoda returning to a F1 car in San Francisco this month... driving the 2011 RB7

Yuki Tsunoda lost his F1 driver seat last season, in the shuffling of seats made between Red Bull and Racing Bulls and involving Liam Lawson (who remains in Racing Bull) and Isack Hadjar (who will become Max Verstappen's teammate at Red Bull). Racing Bulls' second seat will be filled by a rookie, 18-year-old British and Swedish Arvid Lindblad, but Tsunoda will "remain in the Red Bull family", they said.

Tsunoda will work as a reserve driver for Red Bull, and now we know that the Japanese driver will have one chance of driving a F1 seat in a fan demonstration event in San Franscisco on February 21.

"I'm really looking forward to getting out there, doing some donuts and making some real F1 noise in front of the crowds", said the 25-year-old, who will be driving the RB7, the Red Bull car that Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber drove in the 2011, which took 12 victories, as well as both constructors' and driver's title that year.