Yuki Tsunoda in talks to replace Liam Lawson at Red Bull, multiple reports say

HQ

Christian Horner, Team Principal at Red Bull, tried to be gentle when asked last weekend about the future of Liam Lawson, saying that the 23-year-old New Zealander is still young and a capable driver, and they have the duty to look after him. However, after two Grand Prix failing to score, Red Bull needs a fix quick if they want to maintain any chances of fighting for the constructor's championship, after drowning last year with Sergio Pérez and a less dominant Verstappen.

The speculation among Formula 1 fans has turned into a report from several Dutch outlets, and also Motorsport, that say that conversations are taking place so that Yuki Tsunoda, driver at Racing Bulls, Red Bull "B-team", will swap places with Lawson. Tsunoda is almost as young (24 years old) but has more experience -92 races over Lawson's 13- and has already scored with Racing Bulls this year. Lawson can have less pressure to develop at Racing Bulls, while Tsunoda will have more experience to get used to the RB21 -which is causing trouble to even Verstappen himself-.

If it were to happen, it would be announced late this week or next week, before Japanese's Grand Prix on April 4-6. However, Motorsport notes that the change would be "complicated", as Tsunoda is backed financially by Honda, which supplies the engines to Red Bull, which could lead to a boost in Honda and "financial ramifications".