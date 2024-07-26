Yuki Tsunoda has rocked up to the Belgian Grand Prix with a Valorant helmet

HQ

This weekend's Belgian Formula 1 Grand Prix has some crazy marketing gigs going on, as not only is Alpine appearing with a new special livery designed to resemble Deadpool and Wolverine (because Ryan Reynolds is a co-owner of the F1 team) and even driver suits that reflect the two titular superheroes, but Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda is also paying homage to a video game he is clearly passionate about.

Tsunoda has rocked up to the event with a helmet geared to reflect Riot Games' shooter Valorant. The helmet features a design that sees Jett across the back, clearly implying that the F1 driver is a fan of Valorant in his spare time.

Check out the design below, and if you want to see Alpine's whole Deadpool and Wolverine overhaul, you can find that below too.

