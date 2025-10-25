Yuki Tsunoda apologises to Racing Bulls after rude comments on Liam Lawson

HQ

Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda apologised to his former team Racing Bulls about "very unnecessary" comments about Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson. Tsunoda complained that Lawson "is always doing something on purpose, and it's bullshit", after the Japanese felt he had been blocked by the New Zealander during the sprint qualifying round in Austin last weekend.

One week later, before the Mexican Grand Prix, Tsunoda said that he apologised for the team, in the same press conference as Lawson, who said he knew nothing about the issue. It was the first time they met in person after that, and cordiality reigned between the two drivers, knowing that they are currently hanging by a thread, without a secured seat next year in the sport.

Let's not forget that, at the beginning of the season, Lawson was Verstappen's teammate in Red Bull and Tsunoda was in Racing Bulls, before the sister teams decided to swap their seats given Lawson's poor performances (although Tsunoda wasn't much better).

It would be prudent if they don't cause much problems, as neither of them knows still if they'll keep racing in 2026: there are rumours that Isack Hadjar will be promoted to Red Bull's second seat, and Formula 2 driver Arvid Lindbald (only 18 years old) would be promoted to Racing Bulls, leaving only one seat free for either of them.

