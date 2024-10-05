Yuki Ishikawa hints at a future Tales of the Abyss Remaster

HQ

Yuki Ishikawa, the producer of the upcoming Tales of Graces f Remastered, recently revealed in an interview that he hopes to do the same for Tales of the Abyss in the future as he has now done for Tales of Graces f.

He also disclosed that the team is focusing on reaching as large an audience as possible by releasing the series on as many platforms as possible and avoiding any form of exclusivity.

Furthermore, Ishikawa mentioned that Tales of the Abyss is his personal favorite game and the reason he originally started working for Bandai Namco.

"In the past, there were certain titles that were platform exclusive, but as of this moment and in terms of the current direction of the Tales of team, they're not looking to have the title or any upcoming titles be platform exclusive. We want to bring Tales Of to a wider audience. So we think one of the ways is by having it available on as many platforms as possible."

"If [a Tales of the Abyss remaster] could happen and I could share that joy with the rest of the fans, that's something I'll work hard towards."

What's your favorite Tales of game?