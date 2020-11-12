Yuke's is developing an AEW wrestling game

Do you remember Yuke's? The developer that made the WWE games before 2K Games really made the quality make a swan dive. Yuke's games were hits and misses, but at least there was a couple of classics among them with great games like WWE Smackdown vs. Raw 2007, WWE All-Stars and WWE Smackdown! Here Comes the Pain.

So why are we mentioning Yuke's all of a sudden? Well, earlier this week, we revealed that AEW, the currently best wrestling brand, is going to make a console game based on their brand. Now they've had a presentation on YouTube where they have revealed that it will be Yuke's that will make this new title.

And it gets better as Hideyuki "Geta" Iwashita will be involved in this project. He was the creator of WWF No Mercy, which is widely regarded as the best wrestling game of all time. No platform information or a release date was confirmed though, but 2021 or 2022 should be a qualified guess. And as it is coming for consoles, we can safely assume PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X is among them.

There are also two AEW smartphone games coming. The most interesting one is AEW Elite General Manager, which is basically Football Manager but with wrestling, and it seems to have a lot of content when it launches next year. The other game is AEW Casino: Double or Nothing which is just a casino game with an AEW theme.

As wrestling games really can't be any worse (no, really!) than the ones 2K Games has released lately, this should almost automatically be a way better alternative. Let's keep our fingers crossed for a great game, wrestling-marks!