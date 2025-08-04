Yuke's has acquired Aquaplus for around $5.3 million

HQ

You probably didn't have this one on your 2025 bingo card. Yuke's, the developer known for wrestling games like WWE 2K19 (and the prior entries) and AEW: Fight Forever, has acquired the Japanese studio known as Aquaplus, a team with experience making visual novel games.

In a deal valued at 783.5 million yen, which is equivalent to around $5.3 million/£4 million, the acquisition will see both Aquaplus and its subsidiary Fixrecords Co. becoming a part of Yuke's, with the consolidation set to be completed in September 2025.

Speaking about this deal, the announcement document explains the following:

"Through this share transfer, it has been decided to proceed with the transaction based on the expectation that making Aquaplus, which has strengths in game scenario production, a subsidiary of Yuke's, which is highly regarded for its technological capabilities and planning expertise in game software development, will create synergies that enhance the content capabilities of both companies. As a result, this is expected to contribute to the enhancement of both companies' corporate value."

It's unclear how this acquisition will benefit Yuke's in the long run, but the developer does have two games coming out this October alone. Both will be launching on October 23, with one being Double Dragon Revive for publisher Arc System Works, and the second being Full Metal Schoolgirl for D3Publisher.