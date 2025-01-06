Yukai Engineering unveils adorable mascot robot as part of CES

HQ

CES properly kicks off today, as many of the big shows and conferences, and also the show floor for the Las Vegas convention opens and begins to take place. However, as is always the case, a few companies have looked to get a jump on the proceedings by making a few early reveals and announcements, and one of these includes Yukai Engineering.

The robotics company has unveiled a new mascot robot companion that is designed to clip onto bags and then turn its head and glance at passing people. It's a daft yet adorable creation that in Yukai's own words is "intended as a tool for people to bring a little happiness to those around them."

The robot is called Mirumi. It was birthed as part of Yukai's Make-a-Thon 2024, which tasked its staff to create a robotic yokai-like creature with the characteristics of a human baby. While concepts and models of this creation do exist, Yukai intends to launch a crowdfunding campaign in mid-2025 in an effort to properly produce and launch the gadget around the world.

As for what Mirumi can do, the press release states that it has "babish googly eyes that tag at people's heartstrings", "long arms with hands that are designed to easily hold onto bag straps", and a "head-and-body balance that withstands the weight of mechanical parts".

If you're wondering how Mirumi actually notices people, Yukai also explains that in the following way: "Uses an inertial measurement unit (IMU) for the detection of movements (a tapping on the robot, the movement of a bag to which the robot is attached, etc.)"

Would you like to have a Mirumi companion?

