Yuka Kitamura, composer of Dark Souls, Sekiro and Elden Ring, is breaking away from FromSoftware

When we think of FromSoftware, most of us think of gloomy scenarios, populated by monsters out of our most unspeakable nightmares and twisted under a layer of oriental or medieval fantasy. This has been the case since Demon Souls. But I'm sure each of your best memories from these games are accompanied by a certain tune. There has always been a beautiful and familiar soundtrack to all of them: the one composed by Yuka Kitamura.

The composer joined the studio in 2011, fresh out of graduate school, to work on Dark Souls. A soundtrack that would eventually become the first score from which all her later work in the Souls series, Bloodborne and Sekiro grew. Her last known work as a composer was on Elden Ring, and now she herself has announced on Twit... X, that she is leaving From Software to establish herself as an independent artist.

On the plus side, we'll be able to hear Kitamura's work in other projects, and on the downside, it will be difficult for FromSoft to capture the atmosphere as well as she did... unless she's hired externally.