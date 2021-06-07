Yuji Naka is considering retirement after the diasterous release of Balan Wonderworld

You're watching Advertisements

Sonic the Hedgehog co-creator Yuji Naka is considering stepping back from the video game industry after the disaster that was Balan Wonderworld. The 55-year-old industry veteran recently confirmed his departure from Square Enix on Twitter and noted that retirement is an option.

In a recent tweet translated by Google Translate, Yuji Naka said: "I can't talk about the reason now, but I hope I can talk about it when the time comes. As for future activities, I'm 55 years old, so I may retire."

If this is indeed Yuji Naka's last project then it is a pretty sad end to an otherwise legendary career. As well as helping to bring us the Blue Blur, Yuji Naka is credited as being producer on many classic SEGA titles such as Phantasy Star Online, Billy Hatcher and the Giant Egg, and Nights into Dreams. We're hoping that Yuji Naka will reconsider this decision and put this blip in his career behind him once and for all.

