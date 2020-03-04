Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution hitting new platforms

Konami has announced that the strategy card-based game Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution will be released exclusively in digital form on PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store and Steam later this month when it will cost €39.99.

Based on the original Yu-Gi-Oh! Card game, this new iteration allows players to create and customise their decks from a selection of over 10,000 cards. In addition, it will allow you to relive more than 20 years of Yu-Gi-Oh! and will include what we're promised are some of the most memorable moments from the TV show.

You can watch the trailer, titled The Forbidden One, below. Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution will land on Xbox One, PS4 and PC on March 24.