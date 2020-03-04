Cookies

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution hitting new platforms

The card game is leaving the confines of Switch exclusivity and is headed to PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

Konami has announced that the strategy card-based game Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution will be released exclusively in digital form on PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store and Steam later this month when it will cost €39.99.

Based on the original Yu-Gi-Oh! Card game, this new iteration allows players to create and customise their decks from a selection of over 10,000 cards. In addition, it will allow you to relive more than 20 years of Yu-Gi-Oh! and will include what we're promised are some of the most memorable moments from the TV show.

You can watch the trailer, titled The Forbidden One, below. Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution will land on Xbox One, PS4 and PC on March 24.

