Yu-Gi-Oh creator has died during a snorkelling accident

Even though Yu-Gi-Oh started off as a manga and has been released in several forms, like animé, novels and video games - most people probably think of the very popular trading card game when they hear the name and it's a big part of many people's childhood.

Unfortunately, the creator of the franchise, Kazuki Takahashi, died yesterday after a snorkelling accident. This was reported by NHK (via VGC) who writes that the 60-year-old Takahashi was snorkelling outside of Okinawa, when something went wrong. When he was found, it was tragically too late to save him.

There are over 50 video games produced based on Yu-Gi-Oh, with the latest being Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, which was actually released earlier this year. We want to thank Kazuki Takahashi for all the fun, and firmly believe his creation will continue to bring joy for many decades to come.