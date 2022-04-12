Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Smite

Yu Huang will be joining Smite next week

The MOBA will be getting its first new Chinese god in over two years on April 19.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Hi-Rez Studios and Titan Forge has revealed the next god that will be joining the line-up of playable characters in Smite. Set to land in-game next week, with a full proper reveal taking place tomorrow during the latest Update Show, the Chinese deity Yu Huang will be coming to Smite.

Set to be the first new Mage in a year, and the first new Chinese character in over two years, Yu Huang is known as "the famed vanquisher of the greatest demon king there ever was," and in-game is said to be able to summon a "pearl dragon" that will aid him in battle.

While you can check out the reveal trailer for Yu Huang below, there will be more information about the character shared during the Update Show that starts at 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST tomorrow. As noted above, Yu Huang will also land in Smite next week, on April 19.

HQ
Smite

Related texts

1
SmiteScore

Smite
REVIEW. Written by Johannes Leander

"Despite the cool Gods at war theme, balancing issues and clumsy matchmaking present too much of a hindrance for us to truly enjoy this MOBA title."



Loading next content