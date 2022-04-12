Yu Huang will be joining Smite next week

HQ

Hi-Rez Studios and Titan Forge has revealed the next god that will be joining the line-up of playable characters in Smite. Set to land in-game next week, with a full proper reveal taking place tomorrow during the latest Update Show, the Chinese deity Yu Huang will be coming to Smite.

Set to be the first new Mage in a year, and the first new Chinese character in over two years, Yu Huang is known as "the famed vanquisher of the greatest demon king there ever was," and in-game is said to be able to summon a "pearl dragon" that will aid him in battle.

While you can check out the reveal trailer for Yu Huang below, there will be more information about the character shared during the Update Show that starts at 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST tomorrow. As noted above, Yu Huang will also land in Smite next week, on April 19.