Yu-Gi-Oh!'s 2025 World Championship is heading to Paris

This morning alone, we reported on the 2025 Fortnite and Rocket League World Championships, both of which are being held in Lyon, France in September. It turns out, this won't be the only major esports activity heading to the European country around that time.

Because it has now been confirmed by Konami that the 2025 Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship will be heading to Paris, France between August 30-31. The tournament will offer action in four categories, be it the main Trading Card Game, the Master Duel alternative, the Duel Links title, and also a Speed Duel format for Duel Links too.

There's no mention of the total prize pool that will be on offer or the host venue for the tournaments, or even when tickets will go on sale. Likewise, we're waiting for further information about the format and attending teams and players and such.