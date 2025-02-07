Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel celebrates its 3rd anniversary with a new campaign and a load of cards

HQ

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel launched back in February 2022, which means already three years have passed since we got our hands on the free-to-play card battling experience. Celebrating its third-year anniversary, Konami has given out some rewards for players during this time.

Daily login bonuses include some gems, but more excitingly, new packs have been introduced specifically for the anniversary. There's a campaign introduced, too, but it's not a new story or anything like that.

Instead, it's more of a referral scheme, where if you invite players via a code to Master Duel, they'll get a reward and so will you. A bit disappointing compared to what a campaign could have been, but if you're just wanting to add cards to your collection, this is an easy way to do it.