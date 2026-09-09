Yu-Gi-Oh! GX Tag Force gets new life and a new name on Nintendo Switch systems next year

Yu-Gi-Oh! GX Tag Force has made its return. No, we're not talking about the release of Yu-Gi-Oh! GX Tag Force 4, but instead the third game is getting new life and a new name as it has been confirmed to be getting a Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 release early next year.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Tag Force GX sees you enrol at Duellist Academy. You'll be able to partner up with over a hundred characters, taking the strengths of their decks and making yourself a duelling menace with your own cards.

Modern visuals, enhanced duelling, and more are being brought into this re-release, which arrives on the 16th of February, 2027. Pre-orders for Yu-Gi-Oh! Tag Force GX are open from today and you can check out the trailer below: