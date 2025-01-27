Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection shows off classic monster duelling in new trailer

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection releases in one month, on the 27th of February for Nintendo Switch and Steam. Bringing fourteen classic games, from the Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance to modern screens, it's sure to draw the eye of any Yu-Gi-Oh! fan.

In the trailer, we see that we're not just dealing with the classic card game format, as some of the titles switch up their gameplay, while remaining true to the world and lore of Yu-Gi-Oh! There are also new ways to play the main duelling experience, including fast-forwarding, rewinding, and resetting duels if you wish.

There are secret characters to unlock, more monsters to collect, and other ways to flex your inner Pot of Greed as you grab all the cards you can in these fourteen games. Check out the trailer for yourself below: