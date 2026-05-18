Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links kicks off Road to Worlds event, giving players chance to compete at the World Championships

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Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links is offering players the chance to earn a spot in the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championships 2026, playing both Speed Duel and Rush Duel. The mobile game with 150 million downloads worldwide has kicked off its Road to Worlds campaign, and even if you're not searching to be the world's finest duellist, you can still nab yourself some sweet cards, consumables, and more.

If you log in during the campaign period, you'll earn yourself the following rewards:



Card Crimson Dragon (SPEED / Prismatic)



Card Dark Magician (RUSH / Alternate Art / Prismatic / OR Style)



Card Dark Magician Girl (RUSH / Alternate Art / Prismatic / OR Style)



1x SPEED DUEL Structure Deck (Junk Enforcers)



1x RUSH DUEL Structure Deck (Quest of Transam)



1x Chronicle Card (Animated)



2x 500 Gems



2x Character Unlock Ticket



2x Skill Ticket



Moreover, if you play Speed Duel between the 1st and 15th of June, and Rush Duel between the 1st and 8th of June, you could earn yourself an invite to the World Championships in Japan. The qualifiers are held across two stages, with the second stage taking place from the 12th to the 15th of June for Speed Duel, and from the 5th to the 8th of June for Rush Duel. If you get a high enough rank in either qualifier, you can be in with the chance to win.