Ys X: Proud Nordics will launch on Steam and Switch 2 next year

In Japan, players have already been able to dive into the role-playing game set on the swedish island of Öland—though the version in the game shares little more than its name with the real world counterpart. Next year, gamers in the West will also get their hands on Ys X: Proud Nordics, an enhanced edition of Ys X: Nordic. While no exact date has been revealed, publisher NIS America has confirmed a release window of early 2026.

This version promises new storylines, expanded content, fresh adventure settings, new bosses, arena battles, and more within a world that features locations like Bergen, the Kingdom of Danmorc, and the aforementioned Öland Island. Proud Nordics will launch on PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch 2. A one-minute trailer has also been released, showcasing the game's characters, combat system, ship sailing, and the larger game world. Check it out below.