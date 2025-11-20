Ys X: Proud Nordics sets February release date and announces new platform

HQ

Nihon Falcom Corp. finally has news on the next instalment of its popular and acclaimed ARPG series Ys. Ys X: Proud Nordics, the updated and definitive version of Ys X: Nordics, will arrive on 20 February 2026. And that's not all: It has also been confirmed that the previously unrevealed PlayStation 5 version will also be ready by that date.

Ys X: Proud Nordics includes both the original adventure of the adventurer Adol and the pirate Karja against the Greigr in the Gulf of Obelia and the new adventure on the island of Öland with the squire siblings Canute and Astrid, in a story that integrates seamlessly into the original, released just over a year ago.

In addition to this new adventure, Ys X: Proud Nordics adds graphical, control, and interface improvements, as well as a new higher difficulty dungeon. All of this can be found on 20 February 2026 on PC, Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5. Ready for the ultimate Ys X: Proud Nordics adventure? Check out the announcement trailer below.