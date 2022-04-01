Cookies

      Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana

      Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana coming for PS5

      The 2017 title is coming to the new-gen hardware.

      HQ

      Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana was originally released as a PS Vita title back in Japan 2016, but has since then been launched for several other formats, and now the time has come to add another one: PlayStation 5.

      This is a J-RPG in which you play as Adol, a youngling who wakes up on the beach on a seemingly cursed island. What the PlayStation 5 version will bring to the game is currently unknown, as the tweet announcing the game doesn't reveal any details others than that it is coming this fall, but a short video-teaser can be found below.

      We're guessing we can look forward to 4K resolution and 60fps at the very least, as it is a six year old PS Vita game. Check out the official homepage to find out more about the game.

