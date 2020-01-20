Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana adds experimental local co-op

Nihon Falcom's Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana may have been released in 2018 on PC, but now a new Steam update has launched, making improvements to various areas like UI, graphics, and performance, all of which should be welcome changes for players.

You can check out all the changes here, and on top of all that an experimental feature has been added too, this being local two-player co-op, so a friend can hop in and try the journey with you.

With all the different visual improvements, those with good hardware should really notice a difference when trying the game out, especially when it comes to improvements like "improved frame-pacing and animation sync accuracy at all framerates".

Are you pleased to see these improvements?

You watching Advertisements