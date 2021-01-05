Ys IX: Monstrum Nox PS4 demo is available for audiences in the West now

You're watching Advertisements

Earlier via a tweet from the famous industry insider Wario 64, we got to know that a demo for Ys IX: Monstrum Nox has been made available for western players now.

Here's the official description of the demo, from the PS Store:

"Take a glimpse into the mysterious city of Balduq with this Ys IX: Monstrum Nox demo. Choose between one of two key locations to explore, and experiment with the brand-new Gifts and Monstrums before your full adventure begins."

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox is set to release on February 5 for Europe (February 2 in North America) this year.