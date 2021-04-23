Ys IX: Monstrum Nox PC and Switch versions confirmed release dates

You're watching Advertisements

Publisher NIS America and developer Falcom just confirmed the PC and Nintendo Switch release dates for their action RPG, Ys IX: Monstrum Nox.

Ys IX will land on Switch on July 6 in North America, July 9 in Europe, and July 16 in Oceania. As to the PC version via Steam, the game will launch on July 6 globally.

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox was initially released on PS4 platform, first in Japan in September 2019, followed by the Western version in February earlier this year.

The game allows players to control multiple characters (6, in fact) that can be switched between on-the-fly, each of them have different abilities and skills. Here's the official description from its Steam page:

Renowned adventurer Adol "the Red" Christin and his companion Dogi arrive at Balduq, a city annexed by the Romun Empire, only for Adol to be detained before setting foot inside. While imprisoned, he meets a mysterious woman named Aprilis who turns him into a Monstrum, a being with supernatural Gifts and the power to exorcise monsters. Now, Adol must ally with his fellow Monstrum to fend off the fearsome threats emerging from a shadowy dimension called the Grimwald Nox, as well as unravel the mysteries of the Monstrum curse, and the truth behind the unrest within Balduq.

Check the Switch/PC launch date trailer below: