The Yozma IN 10 Pro is a budget-friendly e-moto for riders who want serious power without spending a fortune. It comes with a 5500W motor, a 60V 27Ah battery, and a programmable Fardriver sine wave controller. On paper, those are some pretty serious numbers for a bike in this price range, especially when you compare it to more expensive e-motos.

As for our our first impressions out of the box, the Yozma IN 10 Pro feels noticeably heavy, especially if you're coming from electric pedal bikes like I was. My first reaction beyond this was the surprise at how much weight I felt just picking it up and rolling it. That said, once you're moving, the weight becomes far less noticeable, and I got used to handling it within my first few rides.

The seat is genuinely comfortable, and the sizing worked well for me at 174cm (5' 9"). This bike sits in the middle of the size range by being bigger than a true mini e-moto and smaller than a full-size one, and at my height I had no cramping or need for an awkward stretch to reach the handlebars. I could sit naturally without adjusting my riding position to fit the frame.

Power and throttle

The powertrain makes this bike a genuine wheelie machine as there's enough torque so the front end comes up easily, especially in third mode. First mode is a good place to start if you're getting used to the bike, but it becomes underwhelming quickly once you're comfortable. For me, second mode is the sweet spot for cruising. There's enough power for it to be fun, but not so much that it's hard to control. If you switch into third mode, you really feel the aggressiveness of the upgraded powertrain, which comes on hard and doesn't let up.

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The throttle itself is smooth and linear, with no dead zone or jerkiness at the bottom end, and is by far the best stock throttle I've tried on a bike in this price range, with easy to control power delivery whether you're cruising or pushing it.

Off-road performance

This is where the bike stands out. The bigger 17" front and 14" rear wheels make a noticeable difference off-road, especially over rough ground, sand, and uneven trails. The bike feels stable instead of nervous, and the extra weight actually helps once you're moving. In other tests I have also found it handles sand, speed bumps, and rough sections surprisingly well. The upgraded inverted hydraulic front fork and nitrogen rear shock soak up bumps and smaller jumps well. While it's obviously not motocross-level suspension - and you can feel the limits when the terrain gets really rough - for normal trails and off-road riding it works really well for a bike at this price point.

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The 5500W motor is probably the biggest advantage off-road. There's plenty of torque for hills and loose terrain, and the power delivery is smooth enough that you can actually control it. In second mode it's easy to ride on trails, while third mode gives you a lot more power when you want it. Overall, the IN 10 Pro feels much more like a small dirt bike than a normal electric bike once you get it off-road.

Braking

The hydraulic brakes are solid stock brakes, but they need a wear-in period for the first 20 km or so. Out of the box, they're not especially impressive, because the brake pads come with a layer on them that needs to wear off before they hit their full potential. After that wear-in, they're genuinely spectacular. You can lock up the rear tire with one finger at any speed, which says a lot about the stopping power on tap. The one thing I don't love is their appearance, and how the callipers and levers come across as a bit clumsy and generic compared to the performance underneath them. It's a minor gripe, and a purely cosmetic one at that, and it doesn't affect how well they actually perform.

Weight and handling

The one real drawback is the weight compared its size, something you feel most at low speed, standing still, or trying to lift it. Wheeling it into a garage or hoisting it onto a rack takes real effort, more than you'd expect from its footprint. Still, once you're actually riding and picking up speed, the weight disappears into the background and stops being a factor. It's a fair trade-off for the power on tap, but worth knowing going in if you're coming from lighter e-motos or electric pedal bikes.

Range and battery

Yozma claims up to 97 km of range, but you're not getting anywhere near that if you're riding hard in third mode. One independent test got around 35 km while riding mainly off-road in second mode with some third mode mixed in. Another test considers around 64 km a more realistic range for harder riding. In my experience, I got less than the claimed 97 km because I was riding hard and spending a lot of time in the highest power mode. I was doing a lot of aggressive acceleration and pushing the bike, which obviously drains the battery much faster than cruising in first or second mode.

The 60V 27Ah battery is still one of the best parts of the Pro, as it gives the bike plenty of power and a good amount of riding time. Just don't expect the 97 km claim if you're riding aggressively the whole time, even if for normal riding, the range is still really good considering how much power this bike has.

Reverse feature

One of the new features on the Pro is reverse, and honestly it's more useful than I expected. There's a button on the handlebars that lets you put the bike into reverse, which is especially handy when you're stuck in a tight spot or need to move the bike backwards without getting off. It's not something you're going to use all the time, but when you actually need it, it makes moving the bike around a lot easier. The IN 10 Pro is pretty heavy, so being able to reverse it instead of having to push it backwards yourself is a pleasant upgrade. It's a small feature, but one that makes the Pro feel more complete than the standard IN 10.

Lights and extras

The front and rear taillights are genuinely bright and double as brake lights, which is a handy, practical touch for visibility and safety, especially when riding at night or on trails with other riders around. The included toolkit covers everything you need for assembly and later maintenance, so you're not stuck mid-build hunting for the right size wrench. It also comes with a set of stickers if you want to customise the look, which is a minor but noteworthy bonus.

Who is it for?

The IN 10 Pro is probably not the right choice for a smaller or lighter rider, or a beginner who's never handled an e-moto before, as this bike is heavy, and that weight is more noticeable at low speed or when you're picking it up and moving it around. If you're coming from pedal bikes with no e-moto experience at all, expect an adjustment period. For the extra €800 over the base IN 10, you get more power, longer claimed range, and a more comfortable ride thanks to the larger frame, which is worth it if you want a bike that can genuinely keep up with more aggressive or off-road riding. If you're mainly commuting or riding casually, the base IN 10 may cover what you need without paying for power you won't need.

Verdict

The biggest caveat is the weight, like I've mentioned a few times, the bike is heavy for its size, and that's the one thing holding it back from being a clear win across the board. If you can live with that trade-off, the power, size, and price make this one of the easiest recommendations in this category. If low weight is a priority for you, it's worth test-riding first before committing.