You've only got six hours to beat The Time I Have Left

The Time I Have Left is an adventure RPG that doesn't expect you to spend tens or hundreds of hours exploring every nook and cranny. You have six hours to live in this game. Six hours to explore an underground compound and find out all the secrets within.

Even though this sounds like the grounds for a horror game, Ground Game Atelier's Juan Yite explained that while The Time I Have Left might get creepy, it isn't a horror title. "So we are not a horror game, that's something to say. Because we have this eerie aesthetic that is tied to the narrative of the game and the concept of these two worlds that we are playing with. But it's not designed to be something very scary. Just to unsettle you a little bit."

The Time I Have Left not being a horror allows it to broaden its audience, giving people a chance to figure out the secrets hidden in this interesting game. For more details, watch our full chat with Juan Yite from IndieDevDay below: