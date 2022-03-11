Cookies

WWE 2K22

YouTubers and actors among WWE 2K22's weirdest DLC Superstars

2K announces all the downloadable content coming to the wrestling game after launch, with names such as Mr. T, Ronda Rousey and Logan Paul.

HQ

Today is wrestling day. WWE 2K22 is now available on consoles and PC with the intention of regaining the fan favour lost with WWE 2K20. Before proving whether or not they are the kings of the ring, 2K Sports and Visual Concepts have already revealed the post-release content plans for the game.

WWE 2K22 will receive 5 DLC packs with up to 28 wrestlers. Available for purchase separately, or together in the Season Pass, they will be free to those who pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition of the game or the nWo 4-Life Edition, and they come with huge surprises.

The roster of downloadable Superstars includes wrestling legends such as The British Bulldog or Ronda Rousey, "The Baddest Woman on the Planet", but also celebrities who don't usually step into the ring: Machine Gun Kelly, executive producer of the game's soundtrack, and Logan Paul, an influencer known for creating content on YouTube, are among them.

These are only a little part of the characters that will be coming to WWE 2K22 from April to July 2022. Wrestling this year is going to be more varied than ever, with some of the most unexpected wrestlers. More information on the DLC can be found here.

WWE 2K22
HQ

