YouTuber Tom Kopke wins third consecutive annual cheese-rolling race

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The cheese-rolling races that happen at Cooper's Hill in Gloucestershire in the UK are one of the most beloved annual traditions of the area, albeit a very peculiar and unusual tradition at that. Each May, racers from around the world travel to the area to pursue wheels of cheese down a steep hill, and as of late, one individual has proven to be rather effective at doing precisely this.

As per BBC News, German influencer and YouTuber Tom Kopke, has come out on top once again, winning the race he competed in, which now makes him a three-time consecutive cheese-rolling race winner.

Speaking about this victory, in an interview following the race concluding, Kopke stated "I'll tell you one thing. If that hill is hell, I'm the devil," which is quite possibly one of the greatest athletic statements of all-time.

Beyond this, the event also saw the son of a Guinness World Record holder winning a race too, all while an 11-year-old girl also won the first children's uphill race.