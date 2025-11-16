YouTuber Jack Doherty arrested in Miami on drug possession charges

HQ

YouTuber Jack Doherty has been arrested in the Miami area on Saturday morning on drug possession and related charges. Officers say the 22-year-old was recording content while standing in the roadway and blocking cars before being taken into custody.

A subsequent search reportedly uncovered half of an orange pill consistent with a Schedule II amphetamine, along with three suspected cannabis cigarettes. Authorities are still determining the exact circumstances that led to the incident.

Doherty is known for provocative prank videos and confrontations with strangers, often shared across his large online following. He has more than 15 million subscribers on YouTube, in addition to millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram.