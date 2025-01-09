YouTuber DanTDM to host new radio show dedicated to video game music

HQ

Minecraft legend and YouTuber DanTDM is moving to radio, hosting his own show on Classic FM called Next Level. The UK radio station announced the new show on Wednesday, and its premiere takes place this Saturday, the 11th of January, at 9PM GMT.

Next Level will feature video game music, something that was first featured on Classic FM back in 2012, and made its way to the station more regularly in 2017 with the introduction of its show High Score. "Across the series, Dan will showcase the greatest gaming music, packed into each 60-minute programme," Classic FM writes. "In the first episode on Saturday, he will celebrate gaming's most legendary soundtracks including The Legend of Zelda, Final Fantasy VII, and The Elder Scrolls V, Street Fighter II and one of his favourite games, Minecraft."

The following Saturday slots will each be filled by Next Level as well, and the show only runs from 9PM to 10PM GMT, so you'd best have your ears ready. As well as streaming live via Classic FM, you can also listen on Global Player if you're an international listener.

"Teenage me wouldn't be able to believe I have my own radio show! Having studied music production at university and then worked in video games for the past 15 years, being given a show that celebrates the meeting of these two worlds feels totally surreal," said DanTDM. "Classic FM is such an iconic station and I'm really grateful and excited to have been given this opportunity."

With more than 29 million subscribers and 20 billion views across his channels, we're sure Classic FM sees DanTDM as a massive get, just as he sees being on radio as living out his dream. A win-win, and it'll hopefully mean more people exposed to the best of video game music.