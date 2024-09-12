YouTuber buys an old iPhone off eBay with hidden celebrity pictures

HQ

While a lot of people prefer to get brand-new iPhones, ScottTheWoz - a gaming YouTuber - showed why it might be worth the gamble of buying an old phone from eBay.

It turns out that whoever owned the phone before Scott must have known Jason Momoa, as in their contacts list you can see the actor's name and number (which almost definitely won't work now). Also, just to prove this wasn't someone playing an elaborate prank, you can even see some pictures of young Momoa with the owner of the phone.

An interesting find, proving you never know what treasures you might find on eBay. We wonder how many more celebrity old-school photos will be out there, hidden on old phones.

This is an ad: