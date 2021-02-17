LIVE

YouTuber builds the world's largest PlayStation 5

The functioning device is 100 times the size of a regular PS5.

PlayStation 5 is already the biggest console ever, but for some reason, the YouTuber ZHC felt it could be even bigger, and felt so strongly for this that he spent $70,000 to make a console 100 times larger than the original. It is in fact a real console in that sense that it is actually working and comes with an equally oversized controller (that is also fully functioning).

You can check out the end result over here. If you thought it was hard to cram the original console into your Ikea TV bench, then just imagine having this beast in your living room....

