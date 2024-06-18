YouTube will soon have its own community notes tool

HQ

In the misinformation age, it can be easy for all sorts of content creators to mislead audiences across different social media platforms, but some sites are looking to combat this. Twitter has community notes, and now YouTube is coming up with a very similar feature.

Starting from today, an experimental feature is being introduced, allowing certain YouTube users the ability to write notes on videos and improve the system before it expands. It'll allow these users to essentially fact-check a video. In the mock display YouTube shows on its blog, you can see someone adding in a note about giant tortoises not being extinct, for example.

People will be able to rate a note based on how helpful it is, which will be a deciding factor in whether it'll be published worldwide or not. Things like citing a source can help with getting your note published.

Basically, YouTubers will soon have to deal with fact-checkers all over, as community notes seem to be one of the main ways in which platforms are targeting widespread misinformation. We'll just have to see if anyone reads them.

