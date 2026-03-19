YouTube wants the viewers to fix its AI slop problem

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Low-quality clips created using AI are being churned out at a breakneck pace on YouTube, all in the pursuit of clicks, views, and ad revenue. And it's becoming a serious problem, with reports estimating that nearly 20 percent of videos shown to new users can be classified as "AI trash."

Now they're testing a solution that, at first glance, might sound reasonable: letting users themselves flag and assess what's AI-generated junk. The idea is that we, the viewers, will help identify and filter out the subpar content. But this has also faced criticism from several quarters, which argue that YouTube itself bears the ultimate responsibility for addressing this. Instead, they claim, the company is simply shifting the problem onto the viewers themselves.

YouTube has previously stated that it wants to combat the AI-generated junk flooding large parts of the platform, and some channels have indeed been removed, but at the same time, the volume continues to grow as AI tools become cheaper and more accessible.

What do you think should be done to get a handle on the AI problem on YouTube?