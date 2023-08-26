YouTube sensation Killer Bean unveils first game trailer

HQ

If you've not heard of Killer Bean, that's easily forgiven. It's a bit of a niche meme on the internet, which revolved around a bean having some John Wick-level skills. Since the meme caught on, the Killer Bean YouTube channel has earned hundreds of thousands of subscribers and produced a full feature-length animated movie.

Now, Killer Bean is taking over the gaming space, with a first/third-person shooter that'll let you play as the one and only Killer Bean. According to the trailer's description, we'll have a lot of choice in this game, and will see a different playthrough each time.

Characters we once trusted can turn against us, enemies can be in different locations, and more will make it so that each run is unique. Check out the trailer below and let us know if you'll be playing Killer Bean.