YouTube seems to be interested in hosting the Oscars

According to a new report from Bloomberg, YouTube is making a move in an attempt to become the next host of the Oscars. Following ABC being the home for the awards ceremony in the United States for around five decades, various broadcasters are fighting to secure the rights to the show, with YouTube being the one big surprise.

The report claims that NBCUniversal, Netflix, Amazon, and CBS are all fighting to secure the rights to the Oscars, but so is YouTube, which many regard as an outside and surprise contender, especially since live programming has only become a recent fixture on the platform.

It should be said that just because YouTube has thrown its name into the equation doesn't mean that it will become the next host. In fact, ABC will continue to host the ceremony until at least 2028 anyhow, due to an ongoing deal that still could be extended. As for why YouTube is a contender, it's currently the single-most watched video platform around the world.