YouTube secretly used AI to edit Shorts content

While we might have once seen the internet as a place of total freedom, website owners in the past few years have been reminding us where the power really lies. From cookies to age verification and now AI smoothing of videos, we're in a different kind of internet now, as shown by YouTube's latest video "improving" endeavour.

As caught by the BBC, YouTube has been editing people's videos using AI. It will sharpen and smoothen skin, as well as alter certain features like ears. YouTube claims this is a feature being tested on Shorts to improve clarity, but users aren't best pleased.

The theory is that these "improvements" are being made to blur the line between AI-generated and user-generated content, so that soon it will be tough for people to tell the difference between the two. Right now, YouTube also isn't offering an option for people to opt out of these AI edits, which only further fuels the flames.

