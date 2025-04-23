YouTube Rickrolls us for its 20th birthday

HQ

YouTube turns 20 years old. It feels both older and younger, having been around for so long and yet having changed so frequently over the course of its time on the internet that it feels fresh every so often.

To celebrate its 20th birthday, you can find a new link on the YouTube homepage, asking you to click on it in order to help cut the cake. If you were a silly fool like me and clicked the link, you'll be taken to a special version of Rick Astley's Never Gonna Give You Up, which recreates the lyrics with spliced clips from creators of past and present.

There's also a special cameo from Mr. Astley himself, congratulating YouTube on 20 years and wishing it a happy birthday. It's only a minute, and if you miss content that's slightly reminiscent of the YouTube rewinds of old, then you can check out the clip below:

This is an ad: