YouTube reaches settlement with Trump, agreeing to pay $24.5 million concerning the suspension of his account

We just got the news that YouTube has agreed to pay $24.5 million to resolve a lawsuit filed by United States President Donald Trump over the suspension of his account following the 2021 Capitol events. The settlement marks the final resolution among major tech firms facing similar claims of censoring conservative voices. A large portion of the payment will support a nonprofit linked to Trump's presidential projects, while the remainder benefits other plaintiffs connected to conservative causes. YouTube maintains it did not act improperly and will not alter its policies, and the move follows earlier settlements from Meta and X, bringing a conclusion to a years-long legal dispute. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!