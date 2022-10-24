YouTube raises price of Premium

HQ

Everything is getting more expensive for us consumers and now YouTube can also be added to the list of products getting price increases this year. There have been several reports showing that the platform has increased its prices. These include the US, Canada, UK, New Zealand and Japan where the family tier of their subscriptions has become more expensive. This is reported by Android Police, who mentions that the price increase in, for example, the United States and Canada is about $5.

Some markets seem to have been hit harder than others though and in Argentina the increase amounts to a staggering 290%, from the previous 179 ARS to the new price of 699 ARS. YouTube has not specified why the price increase has taken place but rather claims that it is a necessary change to "continue delivering great service and features".

