YouTube punishes Adblock users with fake loading screens

HQ

The latest attempt to push users toward paying for YouTube Premium is now rolling out globally — and this time, it's all about punishing those using ad blockers by deliberately slowing down video playback. Instead of showing ads, YouTube now injects an artificial delay: a black screen and a pop-up telling you to disable your ad blocker, complete with a link to a support page suggesting you either whitelist YouTube or just get Premium.

Previously, YouTube relied on warnings or flat-out blocking videos. Now they're trying something arguably more annoying: you click on a video, and instead of watching it, you're stuck staring at a blank screen for the same amount of time a normal ad would run.

So far, the tactic seems aimed at users previously flagged for ad blocker usage. People on Reddit, Brave browser users, and folks on both iOS/Mac and PC have reported the issue. It also looks like YouTube is getting smarter about detection — even uBlock Origin Lite isn't safe anymore. This isn't just about browser extensions anymore; it's tied to user accounts too.

If you want ad-free viewing, there are really only two options left: whitelist YouTube in your ad blocker, or cough up the cash for Premium. Otherwise, chances are you'll be hit by these increasingly aggressive "punishment methods" sooner or later.

Are you paying for YouTube? Or just completely unbothered?