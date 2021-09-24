YouTube Premium subscribers can now download videos via their PC

HQ

Premium YouTube subscribers now have access to an experimental feature that enables them to download their favourite videos on PC. When viewing content, a new download button is now present that enables subscribers to download videos from 144p to 1080p.

This is something that mobile users have had access to for a while, but we can see it especially being useful on PC. Having to resort to third-party means to download videos was often a pain in the past, so this will alleviate a lot of hassle for video editors and content creators. It's also great for building up a library of your favourite content that can be watched offline if you find yourself in the unfortunate position of not having internet access.

Thanks, Engadget.