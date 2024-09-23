YouTube Premium is becoming much more expensive

HQ

The premium version of YouTube has long been one of the most secretly affordable streaming services on the market. A fact that Google themselves now seem to have come to realise as they without warning issued a substantial price increase for the service.

The price for the subscription goes from €11.99 a month to €13.99 and for family subscriptions the increase is even greater, where the price now goes from €17.99 to €25.99 a month.

New subscribers will be charged the increased price immediately, while existing subscribers will see the change on their November bill. As usual, they emphasise that the price increase is to ensure that they can continue to offer a first-class service and new features going forward.

To their customers they write in an email we received:

Thank you for being a YouTube Premium member. We hope that you and up to five members of your household are enjoying your YouTube Premium benefits, including ad-free and downloadable videos, background play and uninterrupted access to over 100 million songs with the YouTube Music app.

To continue delivering great service and features, we're increasing your price to SEK 279.00/month. We don't make these decisions lightly, but this update will allow us to continue to improve YouTube Premium and support the creators and artists you watch on YouTube.

You will see the change reflected on your 28 October 2024 billing date.

Do you pay for YouTube Premium and what do you think of these price increases?