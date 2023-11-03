YouTube Premium becomes more expensive

HQ

As some of you have probably noticed, YouTube has become increasingly restrictive when it comes to users using plugins to block adverts on the service. Since the beginning of June, the company has started actively preventing the player from loading, unless you as a user choose to turn off your adblocker or pay for Premium. It all started as a test in selected regions but has slowly started to roll out across the world, specifically to the English-speaking parts and now, in the wake of this. YouTube has announced that Premium will increase in price.

The regions affected are Argentina, Australia, Switzerland, Chile, Germany, Poland and Türkiye, where YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium will now increase in price for all subscriptions. The exact increase seems to differ quite significantly from country to country, and we don't know yet whether the price increases are coming to the additional regions, but the likelihood is high.

Are you paying for YouTube Premium today?

Thanks, 9to5Google.