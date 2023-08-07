YouTube now offers 1080p premium, HD but with higher bitrate

HQ

Subscribing to YouTube and paying for something many people think should be free has become a bit of a standing joke online. Strange, you might think, but given that you don't have to deal with adverts and get access to their music service it's a compelling service to many. But anyway, there's now another reason to pay for YouTube as the service launches what they've dubbed "1080p premium". This is Full HD but with a higher bitrate, which has been available for iOS users since April but has now also been released for the web version.

Exactly how much of a difference is up to each individual to decide and (as far as we can tell) Google has not yet decided to publish any exact figures. The feature is also not available on all videos. But we wouldn't say no to better sound and image quality, that's for sure.

Do you subscribe to YouTube and what do you think about 1080p premium?

Thanks, The Verge.